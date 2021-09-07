CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ted Baker vows to move away from heavy discounting

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion chain said it wants to remain a premium brand but the strategy has seen online sales fall as a result. Bosses at high street fashion chain Ted Baker have said they will be relying less on heavy promotions and focusing on trying to sell more clothes at full price under a recovery plan.

Shropshire Star

Price of Primark clothes ‘will not rise despite inflationary pressures’

John Bason, finance director of ABF, told the PA news agency that shoppers will not pay more for clothes from its retail arm. The price of Primark clothes will not increase despite rising costs in the supply chain, the finance boss of owner Associated British Foods has said. John Bason,...
APPAREL
investing.com

Ted Baker enjoys sales surge as dressing up returns to fashion

(Reuters) - Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker (LON:TED)'s sales surged during the second quarter as customers returned to shops after months of coronavirus restrictions in search of new clothes for socialising again. Ted Baker, which has 560 stores and concessions, pointed to a rebound in North American and UK shopping...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Ted Baker surges as Questor says it's a 'buy'

Ted Baker shares surged on Monday after being tipped in the Telegraph’s 'Questor' column over the weekend, ahead of the fashion retailer’s second-quarter trading update on Tuesday. 4,144.51. 16:25 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 7,597.08. 16:21 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,600.70. 16:21 06/09/21. -0.94%. -24.56. The column in the Sunday Telegraph took a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Questor: Ted Baker’s shares fell violently out of fashion. Can they stage a recovery?

Ted Baker is the £1bn business that shrank to a £100m business. What are its chances of becoming great again?. Readers probably remember its fall from grace three years ago as its founder and then chief executive, Ray Kelvin, was embroiled in allegations over a culture of “forced hugging” at the fashion brand. More deadly than this scandal for the share price – it collapsed from £26.17 in March 2018 to 65.9p in July last year – was the litany of operational failures that emerged at the same time.
RETAIL
#Brand Positioning#Street Fashion#Pre Covid
Shropshire Star

Primark pledges to make sustainable clothing ‘affordable to all’

The fast fashion giant has committed to making all of its clothes using recycled or more sustainably-sourced material by 2030. Primark has committed to making all of its clothes using recycled or more sustainably-sourced material by 2030 while promising the move will not result in higher prices. The fast fashion...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Inflation sees largest rise on record after food and eating out costs surge

Official figures showed inflation jumped to a nine-year high of 3.2% in August. UK inflation has surged to a near-decade high after rising at the fastest pace on record pace last month as the cost of food and eating out soared. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ocado Retail fire cost 35 million stg in lost revenue

LONDON (Reuters) -British online supermarket Ocado Retail said on Tuesday a July fire at its largest automated warehouse in Erith, southeast London, cost it around 35 million pounds ($48.5 million) in lost revenue. Ocado Retail is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Shares in Ocado Group...
RETAIL
cityindex.co.uk

THG H1 preview: where next for THG shares?

THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, will release interim results on the morning of Thursday September 16. THG H1 earnings preview: what to expect from the results. THG has had a busy six months and is aggressively capitalising on the shift to online shopping by spending big on bolt-on acquisitions to grow its position in the beauty and nutrition markets while pushing THG Ingenuity, its platform used by other brands to establish their own Direct-to-Consumer channel.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Royal Mail rallies; AB Foods retreats

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,076.34 in afternoon trade on Monday. Royal Mail was the standout gainer following news that the Post Office will begin handling packages for Amazon. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Since its May peaks, Royal Mail shares have declined over 15% over concerns...
STOCKS
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: WH Smith, Babcock make gains

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.3% at 23,796.67 in afternoon trade on Monday. Babcock was among the gainers after agreeing to sell its 15.4% stake in AirTanker Holdings Limited to Equitix Investment Management for £126m. WH Smith was also in the black after US activist investor Causeway took a 9%...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London open: Stocks rise as banks rally; AB Foods loses ground

London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by strength in the banking sector. At 0910 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,061.40, despite having been called to open lower after a weak Asian session. Markets in Asia fell following a report that Chinese authorities want...
STOCKS
Reuters

Primark's sales fall short as COVID continues to take toll

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sales at fashion retailer Primark fell short of management expectations in its latest quarter, hit by public health restrictions in major markets to control the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant. Shares in owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) were down 3.4% at 0859 GMT after it forecast...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade, UK GDP, Morrison, Ted Baker, GameStop - 6th September 2021

China trade (Aug) – 07/09 – recent data from Germany showed that exports to China fell to a one-year low, indicating that the world’s second largest economy was experiencing a slowdown in domestic demand. In July the Chinese economy saw exports rise at their slowest rate this year, rising 19.3%, well down from the 32.2% rise seen in June. Imports also rose at their slowest rate in 2021, rising 28.1%, down from 36.7% in June. These are still high numbers but need to be set in the context of the pandemic induced slump in the global economy through 2020. The various disruptions at China’s ports, as well as throughout the country, in the last month or so are also likely to disrupt how much economic activity took place in August, a trend that we saw play out in the latest PMI readings, which slipped into contraction. Chinese exporters have also had to contend with supply chain bottlenecks, higher costs, and component shortages, which along with factory shutdowns in other parts of the world is likely to have impacted demand. With US demand also slowing in the form of falling consumer confidence this week’s trade numbers could introduce a downside surprise, with exports expected to rise by 17%, and imports expected to rise by 27%.
WORLD

