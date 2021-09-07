‘Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds’ from Square Enix Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date for iOS and Android with Pre-Orders Now Live
Back in March, Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds () will launch not just in Japan, but also globally for iOS and Android. It was originally revealed as one of the three games under the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai project that includes a console game that hasn’t had its platforms revealed. Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds is being developed by DeNA and it is a team action RPG with three lane combat with co-op support for up to three players. It includes two different stories with Dragon Tracks featuring the story from the original Adventure of Dai series and Bonding Journey which is a new story written under the guidance of Riku Sanjo, the original author. Watch the new Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds English release date trailer below:toucharcade.com
