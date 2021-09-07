Minnesota/Wisconsin Urging Drivers Use Caution With Busses, School Zones
Here we are back in school and there are things to remember to keep kids safe. The Minnesota Department of Transportation posts rules so that motorists are driving safely around schools and school buses. I would think the stop sign at the cross walk or on the bus would be enough to make people stop, but it seems not. Learn the rules!! It could mean the difference between waiting a couple of minutes or tragedy.kool1017.com
