Whether you’re a first-year runner or a veteran competitor, whether you race 5Ks or marathons, there’s a place for 600-meter breakdowns in your training. The workout consists of fast intervals of 600, 400, 300, and 200 meters run in descending order. These intervals are short enough to be run very quickly and thus develop the speed and sharpness you need to achieve your race goals. But those 600-meter intervals are long enough to also test and develop your body’s fatigue resistance at faster speeds. So, by no means is this a sprinter’s workout. Six-hundred-meter breakdowns develop speed in a way that helps you improve your 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon times—not your 100-meter dash time!

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO