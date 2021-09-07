OPINION | Public pensions remain a safe bet for retirees
Public pension systems are one of the biggest weapons against poverty that most people have never heard of. Nearly 26 million active and retired public employees nationwide rely on public pensions for a secure retirement. Beyond that, they are a sound investment for cities and states, ensuring retirees can cover their living expenses as they age and pumping money back into local businesses and economies. Nationally, each dollar invested in public pensions creates $8.48 in economic activity.www.coloradopolitics.com
