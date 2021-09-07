CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic Hardship Is About To Get A Lot Worse For Millions Of Out-Of-Work Americans

By Jeffrey Kucik, Don Leonard
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of unemployed Americans are set to lose pandemic-related jobless benefits after Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people will stop receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. Millions more will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state benefits.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

AOC to introduce bill to extend pandemic unemployment insurance to 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is calling for pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs to be extended until February 2022, she announced during a virtual townhall Tuesday. The congresswoman said she will introduce a bill to extend federal unemployment programs established under the March 2020 CARES Act, which expired over Labor Day. If...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fresno Bee

Americans without college degrees and immigrants saw steep income declines in 2020

Non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics and Asian Americans saw their median household incomes decline significantly in 2020 amid the COVID-19 health crisis and economic upheaval spurred by the pandemic, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Overall, the nation’s median household income decreased by 2.9% from $69,560...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around

Unemployment levels will be an important test of the economic impact of COVID-19. Some sectors have seen employees furloughed en masse, and the longer-term effect on businesses could mean that many lose their jobs permanently. Aside from causing financial difficulties, unemployment can take its toll emotionally and psychologically. Research my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Southern#Republican
International Business Times

As Pandemic Roils Economy, More US Workers Call It A Day

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Antonio Fernandez, 64, had envisioned staying in his job at Chevron in Houston for perhaps another five years. "I probably think I had five more years to work, at least," Fernandez said of his role with the oil giant. "I wasn't looking forward to being retired."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Public Health
flaglerlive.com

Millions of Unemployed Are About to Hurt a Lot More as Benefits Run Out

Millions of unemployed Americans are set to lose pandemic-related jobless benefits after Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people will stop receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. Millions more will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state benefits. [Gov. Ron DeSantis cut short the federal $300 benefit for Floridians in June.]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Black Americans are being priced out of the pandemic housing boom

New York (CNN Business) — Everett Benyard thought he was finally in a strong enough financial position to purchase his first home earlier this year. He'd saved money by living with his parents for a time and secured a higher-paying job in 2020. But the 30-year-old San Diego corrections officer...
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
telegraphherald.com

Census: Relief programs critical in COVID crash

WASHINGTON — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty measure rose 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in...
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Stimulus checks lowered poverty rate, despite pandemic unemployment, data shows

Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that federal stimulus payments kept more than 11 million people from falling into poverty despite massive job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which takes into account government assistance programs not included in the official poverty...
U.S. POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Is the worker shortage getting worse?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer filled with job openings all over KELOLAND and the country. But as we move into fall, many employers are feeling even more of a shortage of workers. “We will definitely see impacts as students leave that summer employment,” South Dakota Labor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Kiplinger

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End — This Relief Is Still Available

While millions of people have stopped receiving enhanced federal unemployment benefits, and millions more have lost the protection of a federal eviction moratorium, considerable pandemic-related aid from the federal government remains available — but in some instances, only a small percentage of those eligible for assistance are receiving it. Here’s...
HEALTH
azpbs.org

Poverty rate climbed in 2020, but pandemic assistance blunted losses

WASHINGTON – The U.S. poverty rate rose from 10.5% to 11.4% last year, reversing years of steady declines, but that increase in poverty was offset by pandemic relief funds and other benefits, according to new Census Bureau data. While the official poverty rate rose, the “supplemental poverty measure” actually declined...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Poverty in the U.S. rose last year amid COVID pandemic says Census Bureau

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. household income fell in 2020 while the national poverty rate rose from a 60-year low as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the U.S. economy and threw millions out of work. Median, inflation-adjusted household income decreased...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy