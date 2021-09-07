Pandemic Hardship Is About To Get A Lot Worse For Millions Of Out-Of-Work Americans
Millions of unemployed Americans are set to lose pandemic-related jobless benefits after Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people will stop receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. Millions more will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state benefits.www.ibtimes.com
