Barclays Downgrades JOANN Inc. (JOAN) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $11.00 (from $18.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on JOANN Inc. click here. For more ratings news on JOANN Inc. click here. Shares of JOANN Inc. closed at $10.28...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Here are 5 Retail Stocks That Morgan Stanley Downgraded Today

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman made a series of moves in the bank’s hardline/broadline/food retail coverage. These moves come as the bank takes a more cautious stance given that the US now...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Argus Downgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Hold

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Buy to Hold. The analyst comments "We are lowering our rating on Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to HOLD from BUY and removing it from our Focus List. Our downgrade follows the company’s disappointing sales guidance. PINS management now expects 3Q21 revenue to grow in the “low-40% range,” down from 58% growth in 3Q20. Management also expects less rapid sequential revenue growth than in prior quarters. We think the disappointing guidance reflects the decline in online sales as traditional stores reopen and users spend more time away from home. We note that the company also saw a decline in U.S. monthly active users in the second quarter."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Amgen (AMGN) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison downgraded Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Methanex (MEOH) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $53.00 (from $39.00). The analyst comments "Methanex has navigated a challenging past few years: a downcycle + pandemic that required deferring significant growth spending and rebasing the dividend; shares have lagged the S&P Chemicals index by >30% YTD and ~85% over the past 3-year period. While 2021 has seen a sharp rebound in methanol prices (+40% YTD) and Methanex's earnings/cash flow ('21 EBITDA ~3x 2020 levels), MEOH shares continue to trade at a meaningful discount to both historical asset valuation + mid-cycle earnings. We believe the narrative shifts from cash flow concerns to returns, with buybacks likely beginning by early-to-mid 2022. N. American methanol prices are at 7-year highs and yet Methanex's asset valuation is in the 30th percentile of the past decade; we think this provides a compelling dislocation and entry point."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Downgrades#Joann Inc
StreetInsider.com

Fox Advisors Downgrades NetApp (NTAP) to Equalweight

Fox Advisors analyst Steven Fox downgraded NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Overweight to Equalweight. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on NetApp click here. For more ratings news on NetApp click here. Shares of NetApp closed at $79.67 yesterday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades CAE Inc. (CAE) Two-Notches to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) two notches, from Buy to Underperform with a C$35 price target (from C$42). The analyst sees limited upside after Commercial training proved to be a mixed bag as the recovery in the US has not translated to the rest of the world. Lower vaccination rates and lockdowns continue to hinder results.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform’s multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time “on” the business rather than “in” the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee downgraded Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Underperform

Baird analyst David George downgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $49.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading COF to Underperform from Neutral after significant outperformance (up ~78% YTD vs. ~21% SPX) and a generally unattractive risk/reward trade-off, in our view. While we understand COF’s leverage to an improving economy, expectations are quite high at ~1.8x TBV, ~4.4x PPNR, and ~18.5% cap/assets. Recent strength in ZION (up ~12% MTD vs. ~6% KRX) is an opportunity to sell in our view as well given its high PPNR valuation and challenging PPNR growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts DT Midstream (DTM) at Equalweight

Barclays analyst Christine Cho initiates coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Oracle

Within the last quarter, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oracle. The company has an average price target of $94.2 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $82.00.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $34.58 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 895.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Announces 1:10 Reverse Stock Split; Prepares to Uplist to Nasdaq

BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that the Company has implemented a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10 shares. The reverse split is intended to enable the Company to meet the stock price...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Boston Beer Company (SAM) to Underperform

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer downgraded Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) from Market Perform to Underperform with a price target of $400.00 (from $825.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading SAM to an Underperform rating and a $400 PT, as we see 30% downside to 2022 consensus EPS estimates. Seltzer's summer slump continued through mid-August, with the category posting a 0.4% revenue decline. And, while SAM is gaining more share than we'd expected, the category is slowing more dramatically than we'd modeled. We don't see an on-premise recovery as a sufficient offset."
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY): Price Up $0.25 (3.65)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.31)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, BGRY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BRP Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today

The stock price of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of independent insurance distribution firm BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BRP Group announcing the pricing of its offering of 8 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share.
STOCKS

