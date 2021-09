The University of Kentucky is one of 18 schools utilizing autonomous food delivery robots from Starship Technologies starting with the fall 2021 semester. Food can be ordered through Starship’s app from a selection of seven on-campus vendors, including Subway and Starbucks. Once you specify your location, the robot will wheel itself over to you within a half hour, depending on where the items are ordered from and where it is sent. The service can be used by anyone on campus, not just UK students.

