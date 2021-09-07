CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muppets creator Jim Henson’s London home gets blue plaque

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, has been honoured with a blue plaque at his former London home. The US puppeteer, acclaimed for his work on Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock and as director of The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, lived at 50 Downshire Hill in Hampstead from 1979.

Jim Henson
St Paul
