CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

German industrial production picks up after several declines

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — German industrial production increased in July after three consecutive months of declines that have reflected supply chain problems, official data showed Tuesday.

Overall production increased by 1% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. In June, it had dropped 1%. There were bigger increases in the production of cars and car parts, which was up 1.9%, and machinery, which rose 6.9%.

The ministry said that while delivery problems with semiconductors that have weighed on production are likely to continue for a while, the latest figures suggest that the worst may be over.

Germany’s economy, Europe's biggest, grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter. The second quarter saw coronavirus infections flare up again and then decline to a very low level. At the same time, though, the economy was hit by supply chain problems including disruption caused by a ship blocking the Suez Canal and delays in the production and delivery of microchips.

A better performance is expected in the current third quarter.

Figures released on Monday showed solid demand for German goods. Factory orders rose 3.4% on the month in July following a 4.6% gain in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Ifo institute sees German inflation slowing to 2-2.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 2.5% in 2022 from an estimated 3% this year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. “One-off effects will disappear at the start of 2022 as the year-earlier value-added tax cut ends and energy prices reach pre-crisis levels,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in Jul, EU up 1.4% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in July, above expectation of 0.5% mom. For the month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.5%, capital goods by 2.7%, durable consumer goods by 0.6% and intermediate goods by 0.4%, while production of energy fell by 0.6%. EU industrial production rose 1.4%...
INDUSTRY
aba.com

Industrial Production Rose 0.4% in August

Industrial production increased 0.4% in August after moving up 0.8% in July. Shutdowns related to Hurricane Ida held down the gain in industrial production by an estimated 0.3 percentage point. Total industrial production in August was 5.9% higher than its year-earlier level and 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing output...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Cars#Ap#The Economy Ministry#The Associated Press
IBTimes

China August Retail Sales Growth Slowest In A Year

Growth in China's retail sales sank in August to a 12-month low, data showed Wednesday, as parts of the country were hit by lockdowns and other containment measures to fight the worst Covid outbreak since its initial spread in 2020. The figures are the latest pointing to a slowdown in...
RETAIL
NBC San Diego

China's Retail Sales Grew 2.5% in August, Far Slower Than 7% Expected

China's retail sales grew a disappointing 2.5% in August from a year ago as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its initial spread in early 2020. Data on consumer spending released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday came in well below the 7% growth forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Germany likely to have a noticeable jump in output in Q3

Germany’s Economy Ministry said in its monthly report that “there will likely be a noticeable increase in economic output in the current third quarter.” Nevertheless, there were also signs of normalization of growth in Q4. Also, the spread of new variants of COVID-19 could cloud the outlook. GDP grew only...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish factory output and current account disappoint

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output rose 8.7% annually in July, much less than forecast after a recent strong rebound, while the current account deficit was wider than expected, data showed on Monday, fuelling speculation about the timing of possible rate cuts. The disappointing data came after a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
albuquerquenews.net

German production up in July, expected to continue in third quarter

BERLIN, Germany: After three consecutive months of declines caused by supply chain issues, German industrial production increased in July, according to data released on Tuesday. The Economy Ministry reported a 1 percent increase in overall production compared with June, when production fell by 1 percent. Car and auto parts production...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Online Product Sampling Booming Globally: SoPost Gears Up to Launch Industry Leading Sampling Platform in France

SoPost Appoints Hélène Tournesac as France Partnerships Director to Power Growth Efforts. SoPost, a state-of-the-art online sampling platform, today announced their France market launch with the appointment of Hélène Tournesac, who will lead the Paris office. With online product sampling on the rise in France, SoPost looks forward to becoming the go-to sampling solution for elevated French beauty brands as well as various FMCG brands looking to reach more consumers through digital channels.
BUSINESS
CNBC

German industrial orders surge on robust foreign demand

Orders rise confounds expectations for a fall. Rise is driven by foreign orders. Orders highest since post-reunification records began. German industrial orders unexpectedly surged in July, official figures showed on Monday, hitting a post-reunification high and pointing to a solid start to the second half in the engine room of Europe's largest economy.
INDUSTRY
IBTimes

German Industrial Orders Reach Record High

German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The indicator rose 3.4 percent on the previous month to reach its "highest level since the beginning of the time series in 1991", when it began after the reunification of Germany, according to federal statistics agency Destatis.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

US, European Markets Range Bound On US Inflation Data

US and European stock markets were bound in a narrow range Tuesday, as US inflation data showed price pressures slightly easing amid concern recent surges risk knocking the economic recovery off track. US stock futures initially rose and the dollar sagged on news consumer prices rose 5.3 percent in August...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

India’s August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month’s 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday. Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian’s first electric pick-up has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Japan manufacturers’ mood falls to 5-month low in Sept – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese manufacturers’ confidence worsened to a five-month low in September as the fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19 put fresh pressure on the world’s third-largest economy, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Sentiment among manufacturers fell as export-reliant firms such as carmakers suffered from a global chip...
ECONOMY
fxempire.com

European Equities: Economic Data from China, the Eurozone, and the U.S in Focus

Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
41K+
Followers
62K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy