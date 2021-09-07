CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 7 September 2021. The loan has a term of four years...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theislandnow.com

1 Hour Payday Loans No Credit Check For Bad Credit In 2021

Traditional Loan lenders take eternities to approve a loan. Not to mention the tiring paperwork that adds to the stress. But with the advanced technologies, no more running after lenders to get your loan approved in dire times! We’re talking about online money lending platforms. The countless perks of opting...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

Following Bank License Approval, Bank North Adds New Board Members

Last month, Bank North received authorization with restrictions (AWR) from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to operate as a bank. The Manchester-based bank is developing an SME lending bank for the United Kingdom and expects to launch operations in October. Bank North said it will open the doors of its...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for a $2.3 million loan to finance the acquisition by Switch OpCo of a portfolio of four operational energy storage projects (1.97 MW/4.38 MWh total) (the 'Operating Projects') located in Ontario. RE Royalties will receive a 5% royalty on all gross revenues received by the Operating Projects for the life of the Energy Services Agreements ('ESA'), which have initial terms of 10-12-years with options to extend.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
VISTA.Today

Mid Penn Bank Contributes $1 Million to Senior Care Facility

Mid Penn Bank has partnered with LIFE Geisinger Schuylkill, a senior care facility, in support of improving the health and well-being of older adults in Schuylkill County. Over the course of two years, Mid Penn Bank has contributed a total of $1 million in support of the LIFE Geisinger Miners Loft project in Minersville. The contribution was made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Agreement#Stocks#Vestjysk Bank A S#Streetinsider Premium#The Danish Fsa#Cibor6#Vestjysk Bank
nyrej.com

Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management provide $181.91 million loan

White Plains, NY Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have together provided $181.91 million in funding for a multifamily housing development. The project includes the redevelopment of a vacant office building to become a 13-story class A multifamily building, the ground-up construction of a seven-story class A multifamily building and the construction of a six-story pre-cast concrete garage. It is being developed by a venture consisting of Rose Associates and other partners.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Loan Approvals Up at Banks and Non-Bank Lenders

The Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index for August reveals banks and non-bank lenders approved more loans in August. This includes big and small banks as well as institutional and alternative lenders. Only credit unions didn’t see any change, staying the same for the past two months with a 20.5% loan approval rate.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHAR For: Sep 14 Filed by: TROTTER JOHNNY

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) By: James R....
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 Natixis Funds Trust II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Supplement dated September 15, 2021 to the Summary Prospectus and Prospectus of the Fund, dated May 1, 2021, as may be revised or supplemented from time to time. Effective September 30, 2021,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Reinstates $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $500M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Analyst Day Preview - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen reiterated an Overweight rating and $52.00 price target on Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Sees $120 Fair Value for Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $120.00 price target on Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares 3% Special Dividend Distributed in Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a special quarterly dividend of 3% distributed in shares of common stock - shareholders will receive 3 additional shares for each 100 shares they own.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teladoc (TDOC) Management Meetings Highlight Growth Opportunity - RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge reiterated an Outperform rating and $260.00 price target on Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) after hosting investor ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy