Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for a $2.3 million loan to finance the acquisition by Switch OpCo of a portfolio of four operational energy storage projects (1.97 MW/4.38 MWh total) (the 'Operating Projects') located in Ontario. RE Royalties will receive a 5% royalty on all gross revenues received by the Operating Projects for the life of the Energy Services Agreements ('ESA'), which have initial terms of 10-12-years with options to extend.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO