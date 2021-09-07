CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

 9 days ago

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 7, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 606,009 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 30, 2021 up to and including September 3, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.5 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 26,536,189 common shares for a total consideration of € 638.4 million.

