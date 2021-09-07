Children’s Center welcomes students back in-person

New providers welcome students to School-Based Health Centers. Students returning to Lincoln County schools found new faces waiting for them and it wasn’t just in the classroom. School Based Health Centers (SBHCs) in three of the four high schools have new nurse practitioners providing primary care this year. SBHCs are a service provided by Lincoln County Health and Human Services. These federally qualified health centers provide physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of minor illnesses, immunizations, mental health screening, and treatment of minor injuries to area students. Physical and mental health services are delivered by licensed professionals from Lincoln Community Health Center, including nurse practitioners, a registered nurse, and mental health clinicians. Two new nurse practitioners are joining the primary care team this year.

