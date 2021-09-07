CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Center welcomes students back in-person

By The Poly Post
The Poly Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Children’s Center reopened this summer for in-person services and has now begun accepting new families and students into its community. This fall, the center will continue to serve parenting students by offering in-person childcare, resources and workshops. The Children’s Center welcomed back students with a July pilot reopening offered...

