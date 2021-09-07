CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford Scanner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Rockford police Investigating Two Shooting Incidents On The East Side. Sources are reporting 2 different shooting incidents. They both happened Sunday night. A few reports said they might be related, but not yet confirmed. Reports are saying the first scene was near...

WIFR

Crews respond to apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire responds to a fire at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 12:30 p.m. they were called to the 22 hundred block of 11th St. The first crews on the scene saw smoke coming from a first floor apartment. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within five minutes. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
KXLY

Rockford Bay drowning victim identified

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Investigators believe the man who drowned in Rockford Bay had been drinking prior and that contributed to his death. The man was identified as 55-year-old Daniel J. Schroder. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Marine team responded to Rockford Bay on Sunday morning for a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Horrific ATV Accidents Claim Four Lives in Montana

Two separate ATV mishaps took the lives of four people in Montana early Sunday. With investigations ongoing, there are not a lot of details yet. Still fresh in the minds of many of us here in western Montana is the loss of former University of Montana football standout Jesse Sims from Stevensiville, whose life was taken in an ATV accident in May of this year.
MONTANA STATE

