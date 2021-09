Britain's ongoing supply chain crisis threatens to choke off the country's recovery from the Covid pandemic, a leading business group is warning.Supermarkets across the UK have been unable to stock some products in their stores due to a lack of lorry drivers caused by the impact of Brexit and the pandemic.The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) a major business group, said the UK could see a sharp downturn in economic growth in the coming months.The group recently slashed its forecast for third-quarter growth to 2.8 per cent, down from 3.5 per cent. It added that growth - which stood at...

