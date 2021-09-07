Carl Whitney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.

The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
baseball-reference.com

John Montague

Draft: Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round of the 1965 MLB June Amateur Draft from Newport News HS (Newport News, VA) and the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 1967 MLB January Draft-Secondary Phase. High School: Newport News HS (Newport News, VA)
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
baseball-reference.com

Andy Wilkins

6-1, 225lb (185cm, 102kg) Draft: Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft from Broken Arrow HS (Broken Arrow, OK) and the Chicago White Sox in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
baseball-reference.com

Delmon Young

6-3, 240lb (190cm, 108kg) Draft: Drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 1st round (1st) of the 2003 MLB June Amateur Draft from Adolfo Camarillo HS (Camarillo, CA). High School: Adolfo Camarillo HS (Camarillo, CA)
baseball-reference.com

September 13

1845 - Alexander Cartwright presents the first set of baseball rules, 20 in total. 1883 - Cleveland's one-arm pitcher Hugh Daily no-hits Philadelphia, 1 - 0. 1889 - Old Hoss Radbourn pitches a complete doubleheader for Boston but fails to win either game. After losing the opener to Cleveland, 3 - 0, he has to hit a home run himself in the 9th inning of the nightcap to salvage a 4 - 4 tie.
Brainerd Dispatch

MLB: Anderson watch

Former Brainerd Warriors pitcher Nick Anderson is in his third season in the major leagues as a relief pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. Anderson made his 2021 debut Monday, Sept. 13, after being diagnosed at the end of spring training with a partially torn UCL and flexor tendonitis. The 31-year-old right-hander has spent the season on the 60-day injured list before being activated Sunday morning.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
chatsports.com

Calhoun, Ibanez to rehab with Round Rock

Willie Calhoun and Andy Ibanez are joining the Round Rock Express today on rehab assignments, the Rangers announced today. Calhoun, who has been out for two months with a broken arm, has been on a rehab assignment with the ACL squad for the past several days, and is now being assigned to Round Rock. Ibanez, who has been out with a left hamstring strain the past two weeks, is just beginning his rehab assignment.
numberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson sitting Tuesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tucker Barnhart is starting at catcher over Stephenson and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Barnhart for 10.6 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday’s...
chatsports.com

Oakland A’s: The underrated Tony Kemp

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) hits a single during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Every team has their unsung hero. There are players who are generally overlooked, but have been vital...
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Jeimer Candelario has 18 games to make history

A line drive to the right-center gap for the Detroit Tigers against the Twins in April. Another liner, this one down the left-field line in Baltimore in August. A ball crushed to center at Comerica Park that bounced over the fence against the Blue Jays. And, most recently, a dart that bounced off the bottom of the wall in center against the Rays on Friday night.
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera nominated for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera is one of 30 players in the running for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award. The honor is given to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Each team gets to nominate one player.
Herald-Palladium

Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1

TORONTO (AP) — All on one swing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. topped his Hall of Fame father and moved ahead of Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.
Seattle Times

Kyle Seager named Mariners nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is having the best year of his 11-season big-league career when it comes to home runs, but he was recognized Tuesday for what he does off the field. Seager was announced Tuesday as the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which according to MLB,...
