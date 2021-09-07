Carl Whitney

Willie Calhoun and Andy Ibanez are joining the Round Rock Express today on rehab assignments, the Rangers announced today. Calhoun, who has been out for two months with a broken arm, has been on a rehab assignment with the ACL squad for the past several days, and is now being assigned to Round Rock. Ibanez, who has been out with a left hamstring strain the past two weeks, is just beginning his rehab assignment.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO