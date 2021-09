JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of computers for demanding environments, announces the addition of an Android 10-based version to its JLT6012™ series of rugged vehicle-mount computers. Designed to boost productivity in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, ports and all other types of logistics deployments, the new JLT6012A™ computer brings the familiar, user-friendly experience of Android to the popular JLT6012 series, reduces training needs and meets the expectations of the modern workforce. Certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A unit also opens access to Android programming expertise and the vast and growing number of Android apps and utilities.

