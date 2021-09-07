ASK A COP: Tell me about my rights

Q. If you are arrested, do cops have to read you your rights immediately? My son was arrested and I don’t think the cop read him his rights. Great question. Knowing your rights and understanding when they apply is very important. The rights you are referring to in this scenario are known as Miranda warnings or Miranda rights which were set forth by a landmark Supreme Court case in 1966 (Miranda v. Arizona). Many people are familiar with at least the term Miranda rights, but some may have an incorrect understanding of when those rights actually apply.