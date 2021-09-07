CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index Drops for Fifth Straight Month

By He Xiao
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Confidence in China’s economy fell for a fifth month in a row, according to chief economists polled by Yicai Global. The Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index slid to 51.03 this month, but remained above the expansionary mark of 50 due to the positive expectations about China’s economy in the coming months, the survey Yicai Global’s sister publication Yicai released yesterday showed.

