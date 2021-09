Imagine a future where human IT operators and intelligent systems work together in a virtual operations room; the systems do the heavy lifting while the humans supervise. This may seem like science fiction, but the truth is we are already on the way to that future with AIOps. While actual AI-augmented teams are still quite a way off, AI/ML tools are slowly but surely becoming more ubiquitous within IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams and leading us into this not-too-distant future.

