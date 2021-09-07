CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore has deployed robots to patrol public areas

By M. Moon
Engadget
 8 days ago

Singapore is known for having stringent laws and for having surveillance cameras all over the city-state. In the future, it may also deploy robots to keep an eye out for rule breakers — in fact, Singapore has started testing a robot named Xavier, putting a couple of them to work by having them patrol and survey a public area with high foot traffic. Over the next three weeks, the robots will monitor the crowds of Toa Payoh Central to look for what the nation's authorities describe as "undesirable social behaviors." Those bad behaviors include the "congregation of more than five people," which goes against its COVID-19 safety measures.

www.engadget.com

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Dubai’s Cafe Deploys Robots to Cook Food and Wait Tables

Concept: Dubai’s RoboCafe has introduced robots in place of their human overloads. These German-made robots take orders, prepare food and deliver it to the customers’ tables. Nature of Disruption: To minimize human contact in the post-COVID-19 era, Dubai’s RoboCafe has brought in AI-augmented robots to serve as a barista. Customers...
WORLD
globalconstructionreview.com

Singapore to offer 80% funding to construction firms embracing robots

In its ongoing campaign to modernise the country’s construction sector, the government of Singapore will offer up to 80% funding for construction companies who adopt robotics and other technologies to reduce dependency on low-skilled migrant labour. Announced today by Mr Tan Kiat How, minister for development and information, the joint...
ECONOMY
utahbusiness.com

Novva Data Centers deploy “robot dogs” to monitor facility

Novva Data Centers, a world-class data center company soon to launch with the largest data center in Utah, has unveiled a unique and futuristic “workforce” to surveil its high-end facility. Novva has worked hand in hand with Boston Dynamics and Brigham Young University to customize the SPOT® robotic dog platform as a key component to the security system at the 100 acre Novva campus in West Jordan.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Birmingham Star

Finnish PayiQ, India's SRIT to launch app

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finnish mobile ticketing company PayiQ and Indian ICT systems integration company SRIT have signed a strategic partnership deal. PayiQ Finland is a true European public transport and city access technology company. It delivers ticketing and payment platform for city bus and tram authorities...
CELL PHONES
yicaiglobal.com

China Has Biggest Global 5G User Base With One Million Base Stations, MIIT Says

(Yicai Global) Sept. 13 -- China, which has the world's largest group of fifth-generation wireless communications device users, now has 1.04 million 5G base stations, accounting for more than 70 percent of the global tally, according to a ministry. More than 400 million people in China use 5G devices, exceeding...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China expands global dominance in 5G technology

China continues to lead global growth in the next generation of telecommunications technology with the expansion of the country's 5G network, according to the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing. "China has built more than one million 5G base stations, which is over 70% of the world market....
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonnewsday.com

China is rushing to eradicate a new Covid-19 cluster in schoolchildren.

China is rushing to eradicate a new Covid-19 cluster in schoolchildren. On Tuesday, cities in southern China closed schools and ordered millions of people to be tested in an effort to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak that has raised fears about infections among unvaccinated students. After Delta variant cases connected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biometricupdate.com

NtechLab contracted by Indian Railways to deploy facial recognition at 30 stations

India’s newest railway facial recognition surveillance project is underway, with a contract to deploy the technology to 30 stations, though privacy concerns remain over limits to civil freedoms. NtechLab, which is supplying Indian Railways in stations across Gujarat and Maharashtra, has identified India as a key market for video surveillance and facial imaging, according to an interview by CEO Andrei Telenkov with The Indian Express.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot has learned to replan its routes

Boston Dynamics' Spot dog is learning some new behaviors that will help the robot adapt to the real world. The company has delivered a Release 3.0 update that helps Spot do its jobs without human intervention. Most notably, it can dynamically replan routes — the robot's inspection will go smoothly even if someone inadvertently left a forklift in the way.
TECHNOLOGY
fox44news.com

Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

BEIJING (AP) — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian...
TRAFFIC
Engadget

Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

Google One hasn't had great storage choices if you're a heavy-duty user — you've either had to 'settle' for 2TB at $10 per month or jump to 10TB at an eye-watering $50 per month. Thankfully, there's now an in-between option. 9to5Google noticed Google has quietly added a 5TB plan for $25 per month, or $250 per year. That's half what you'd pay for the 10TB tier, and certainly a better bargain if you didn't need that much more than the 2TB plan could offer.
COMPUTERS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY

