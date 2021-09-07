Camera-Equipped Pepper Sprays
The TM100 Smart Pepper Spray is a connected version of the self-defense tool that will provide users with the ability to stay safer when going about their routine. The self-defense tool works by being connected via Bluetooth to the user's smartphone and will capture video footage of an assailant thanks to a built-in camera lens. A super-bright flash is also incorporated into the pepper spray unit to ensure optimal footage is captured and also help to temporarily blind the attacker.www.trendhunter.com
