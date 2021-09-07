CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

More than a dozen people injured during violent weekend across metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143G37_0boUhFWg00

ATLANTA — Local police are investigating a rash of shootings over the holiday weekend that left more than a dozen people injured.

Between late Saturday night and early Monday morning, there were three different shootings that left at least 15 people injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of those violent shootings took place outside a club in Atlanta. 5 people were shot near the Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. as they attended a Black Pride celebration.

A fight broke out in downtown Athens late Saturday night when gunfire rang out and 6 people were shot. One other person was also injured.

“We were just innocent bystanders,” Libby Arnold told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins. Arnold says her son was one of the victims in this shooting.

Athens-Clarke County police say the man behind that shooting, 21-year-old Pharoah Williams turned himself in on Monday.

Three more people were injured over the weekend when a man opened fire inside Sudo’s Bar and Grill in Rockdale County.

Jason Simpson is in custody and facing charges after investigators say he got into a fight with one of the victims and started shooting.

While none of the cases are related to one another, there is a noticeable trend of when and where these shootings happened. Each took place either late night or early morning in or near a bar and each began as a fight.

“It’s always something -- If it’s not fighting, it’s gunshots,” Tarell Heard, a witness to the shooting near Marquette Lounge said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

So far, none of these shootings have turned fatal.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Federal prosecutor says they are focused on prosecuting violent crime in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The top federal prosecutor in the Atlanta area says if certain people who drive violence off the street, the safety of citizens in the community, which is his aim. Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine says he wants criminals and the community to know that combatting the violent crime crisis with considerable weight of the federal system is a key focus.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Athens, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Arizona woman accused of fatally sedating 2 daughters

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman is accused of fatally sedating her two young daughters with over-the-counter and prescription drugs, authorities said. Retta Renee Cruse, 35, of Phoenix, was booked on two charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She is accused of the deaths of her children, Royal McIntyre, 4, and Aleyah McIntyre, 9, KNXV reported. The children were found unresponsive in a bed in a home last week, the television station reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old Gabrielle Petito missing after boyfriend returns from cross-country trip without her

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito after her boyfriend returned from a cross-country road trip without her. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip in early July. The couple drove their Ford Transit van from Florida to New York and then drove west. The pair planned on stopping at several national parks along the way, according to WFSB. The cross-country journey was supposed to end in Portland, Oregon.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Simpson
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result

Schools across the country are warning their students not to take part in a popular TikTok challenge that has left a trail of destruction behind or face the consequences. From Texas to Pennsylvania, Kansas and Georgia, school administrators are finding damage left over from “The Bathroom Challenge” or “The Devious Lick Challenge,” which has gained popularity on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated 70 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The fake cards were found in two shipments in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported. The first shipment of 20 cards was found on Aug. 24 after CBP officers noticed that they were low quality and were being...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
78K+
Followers
65K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy