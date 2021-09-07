More than a dozen people injured during violent weekend across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Local police are investigating a rash of shootings over the holiday weekend that left more than a dozen people injured.

Between late Saturday night and early Monday morning, there were three different shootings that left at least 15 people injured.

One of those violent shootings took place outside a club in Atlanta. 5 people were shot near the Marquette Lounge on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. as they attended a Black Pride celebration.

A fight broke out in downtown Athens late Saturday night when gunfire rang out and 6 people were shot. One other person was also injured.

“We were just innocent bystanders,” Libby Arnold told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins. Arnold says her son was one of the victims in this shooting.

Athens-Clarke County police say the man behind that shooting, 21-year-old Pharoah Williams turned himself in on Monday.

Three more people were injured over the weekend when a man opened fire inside Sudo’s Bar and Grill in Rockdale County.

Jason Simpson is in custody and facing charges after investigators say he got into a fight with one of the victims and started shooting.

While none of the cases are related to one another, there is a noticeable trend of when and where these shootings happened. Each took place either late night or early morning in or near a bar and each began as a fight.

“It’s always something -- If it’s not fighting, it’s gunshots,” Tarell Heard, a witness to the shooting near Marquette Lounge said.

So far, none of these shootings have turned fatal.

