Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones They met at a time when age difference still seemed an impediment to celebrate love. At the end of 1998, the protagonist of Faltal attraction She was 54 while the British actress was 29. It was Danny De Vito who presented them in the Festival de Cine de Deauville from France and the love affair was immediate. He had just separated from his wife Diandra Luker, the mother of his only child so far, and she was a rising Hollywood star.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO