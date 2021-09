The Astros electrify Minute Maid Park with huge knocks from Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. Alex Bregman and big-time hits have become synonymous with each other during his time with the Houston Astros. Whether you are talking about Bregman’s walk-off home run in Game Five of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, or his walk-off on a hit that went about five feet in front of the home plate against the Oaklands Athletics in July of 2018, the man just understands how to get it done with the game on the line.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO