Certified Skater Boy

“Smith knows that what becomes of Mosquito Beach is likely out of his hands. But that doesn’t dampen his impulse to keep building these spaces.” New York magazine’s Curbed publication profiled Pat Smith, Jerry Mraz, and the D.I.Y. skatepark scene in New York City, with Mosquito Beach as the focal point. (Apparently, a “sewage bomb” was unleashed on Newtown Creek following the storm last Wednesday, so it should be an interesting situation over there for a bit…)