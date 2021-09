NORTH SHORE (Podcast) It big performance last night for Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe at the plate and in the field. Baseball Insider Andy Carbone reviews Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Rays and how Renfroe spearheaded the much needed Red Sox 2-1 win. The Red Sox passed the Yankees in the wildcard race and they moved into second place in the AL East. Also in the podcast catch-up on Red Sox team news, information from around Major League Baseball, and what’s ahead for the Red Sox this weekend as the hit the road. The Red Sox are off today.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO