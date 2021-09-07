CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

TOKYO — A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan's outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year. The Tokyo District Court...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Japan LDP's Ishiba May Back Kono in Party Leadership Race - Report

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, has firmed up his intention not to stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is considering supporting Taro Kono, a Japanese daily reported on Tuesday. The move could increase Kono's chances of taking over from...
POLITICS
Gephardt Daily

Ex-Navy officer pleads guilty to vast influence-peddling and bribery scandal

Sept. 1 (UPI) — A retired Naval warrant officer has admitted to disclosing classified ship schedules and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from a foreign defense contractor as part of a far-reaching, multiyear influence-peddling conspiracy. Robert Gorsuch, 54, of Virginia Beach, Va., is the first of several...
MILITARY
Kansas City Star

Former FIFA official has bribery life ban cut to 20 years

A Brazilian soccer official indicted by federal prosecutors in the United States in the FIFA bribery case has had his life ban from the sport cut to 20 years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed FIFA's case against Marco Polo del Nero “as to the findings on the merits” but ordered a reduced ban for taking bribes.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
mobileworldlive.com

US charges ex-Ericsson employee in bribery case

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) laid out charges against a former Ericsson account manager for his alleged role in a bribery scandal comprising conspiracy to commit money laundering and a violation of anti-corruption laws. In a statement, the DoJ accused ex-Ericsson Horn of Africa account manager Afework Bereket of...
ECONOMY
eiu.com

LDP’s dominance in Japan to be diluted

Japan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Relative Of Tajik President Avoids Prison Term In Stabbing Case

DUSHANBE -- A close relative of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been given a fine while some others received prison sentences over a stabbing incident that occurred in the Central Asian nation in May. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official at the Danghara district court in the southern Khatlon...
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Japan's outgoing prime minister to attend Quad summit in US

TOKYO — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to travel to Washington next week to join three other leaders from the so-called Quad nations at an in-person summit of the grouping. The four nations — the United States, Japan, Australia and India — are promoting their "free and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Bribery#Prison#Election Fraud#The Tokyo District Court#Chinese#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
neworleanssun.com

Five Men Receive Prison Terms In Deadly Kyrgyz Bride-Kidnapping Case

BISHKEK -- Five men have been handed prison terms in Kyrgyzstan for their role in a deadly bride-kidnapping case that sparked protests in the Central Asian nation in April over the widespread practice of abducting women for marriage. Aizada Kanatbekova was kidnapped by a group of men on April 5...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Kenosha News.com

Malaysia's PM signs landmark pact with opposition lawmakers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Barely a month in office, Malaysia's new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopened Monday. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob signed an unprecedented cooperation pact in Parliament with the main opposition...
ASIA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Man sentenced in Sweden for corporate espionage for Russia

STOCKHOLM — A Swedish court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to three years in prison for spying for Russia by handing over confidential information on the Swedish truck and bus maker Scania to a Russian diplomat in return for money over several years. The man, identified as Kristian Dimitrievski, had...
EUROPE
Birmingham Star

Pakistan SC slams Police for atrocities on journalists

Islamabad [ Pakistan] September 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday slammed Islamabad Police IG Qazi for atrocities on journalists and remarked that the shooting and torture of media persons show 'lawlessness'. The remarks came from Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin during the hearing of a suo moto case...
WORLD
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
casinonewsdaily.com

Japanese Lawmaker Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in Casino Bribery Scandal

Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto was sentenced to four years in prison and was fined JPY7.6 million over his involvement in a bribery case linked to the country’s effort to build up to three integrated casino resorts. Public prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term and JPY7.6 million in fines for...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy