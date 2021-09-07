Letter: Suppressing the vote

Do you like what is going on in the world today? We are seeing a great deal of unexplainable actions coming from government around taxes, inflation, global unrest, and immigration. These actions are resulting in an erosion of overall confidence in the future of our nation. I listen to many who share my concerns. They seek change in government and a return to a compassionate society that cares, but holds its citizens accountable.

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO