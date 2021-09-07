CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Letter: Suppressing the vote

Quad-Cities Times
 9 days ago

It’s bad enough that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks kept votes from being counted in the 2020 congressional race in the 2nd District, but now she is trying to silence the votes and voices of voters in other states as well. Following the 2020 election, there was a barrage of anti-voter legislation...

qctimes.com

MSNBC

American fascism is on the rise as anti-abortion and voter suppression bills thrive

In 2021, a historic spate of regressive voter suppression and anti-abortion legislation has made the reality of American fascism all the more clear: It’s on the rise. Laws designed to curb and control Americans’ rights to vote and receive adequate medical care are being introduced across the country, and collectively, they are restrictions that show the Republican Party is realizing its anti-democratic vision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cast your vote for this newcomer

Do you like what is going on in the world today? We are seeing a great deal of unexplainable actions coming from government around taxes, inflation, global unrest, and immigration. These actions are resulting in an erosion of overall confidence in the future of our nation. I listen to many who share my concerns. They seek change in government and a return to a compassionate society that cares, but holds its citizens accountable.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: 'Maximum Voting' beats 2-party stupidity

You’ve no doubt heard that “people vote with their wallet.” Well, Nevadans have officially voted with their voter registration and are demanding an end to all of the two-party political nonsense. Nevadans For Election Reform’s Doug Goodman (nevadansforelectionreform.org) reported last week that “as of the end of August 2021, and...
ELECTIONS
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Rep. Chellie Pingree: Our democracy is at stake

In the United States of America, more than a dozen states have enacted laws to make it harder for Americans to vote. As of today, over 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 49 states, including four in Maine. Luckily in Maine, our state lawmakers have passed provisions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roanoke Times

Democrats revise voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kick-starting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, facing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Democrats Fiddle While Republicans Stack the Electoral Deck

I am becoming increasingly impatient with the Democratic Party’s leaders and Democratic members of the House and Senate as the days of September slip by with no visible progress on anything. The double-tracked “infrastructure” bills lie dead in the water while Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema play statespersons—not because they are, but because they can.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

New election overhaul bill faces same Republican opposition

Senate Democrats offered a slimmed-down version of their party’s signature elections and campaign finance overhaul Tuesday, but the new measure still appears unlikely to pass because no Republicans support it. The bill includes many provisions from Democrats’ previous sweeping election overhaul bills that passed the House but stalled in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Cloud Times

Voting rights depend on ending the filibuster: Letter

In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. That tells you everything you need to know about our hopes for passing voting rights...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Why I’m Voting for Joe Kent for Congress

I had the opportunity to meet congressional candidate Joe Kent at a Ridgefield town hall in July. He has three Bronze Stars, 20 years of military experience and was an adviser to President Donald Trump. I asked him about our role in the Middle East, space militarization, foreign and military aid and the Federal Reserve. He answered every question in depth and was not evasive.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Voter ID 'essential,' Hice says

THOMASVILLE — By all indications, Jody Hice’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives was safe. However, he’s giving that up to run for statewide office. Hice, a Greensboro Republican, is one of the candidates running for Georgia secretary of state, and he’s making election integrity a central part of his campaign.
THOMASVILLE, GA
bridgemi.com

Ballot drive, suits eyed to fight Michigan vote reforms blasted as suppression

LANSING — Voting rights groups, advocacy organizations and Democrats are launching aggressive campaigns to fight a new Republican petition drive that aims to tighten Michigan voting and election laws. The Michigan Democratic Party is preparing a “decline to sign” campaign and has a “team of lawyers” that is picking apart...
MICHIGAN STATE
telegram.com

Letter: Please cast your votes for candidates who support police

My hope for the Worcester municipal elections is that voters cast their votes for the candidates who support and defend, not defund, the men and women of law enforcement. Our city is fortunate to be served and protected by two outstanding police agencies, the Worcester Police and the Massachusetts State Police. Both are deserving of the support and appreciation of the citizens and politicians they serve and protect.
WORCESTER, MA
Dallas Weekly

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

On the evening of Aug. 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed an overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing. Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud after his loss...
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Texas abortion bill distracts from Texas voting bill

Regarding “Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law” (Sept. 7): I believe the Texas legislation to restrict access to safe abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, and to criminally charge people with “intending” to carry out or aid in an abortion is a distraction from the real agenda: a voting law that will suppress the votes of many and allow partisan control over election processes that could spell the end of democracy as we know it.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily News Online

Editorial: Gerrymandering is form of voter suppression, too

This editorial was published by The Editors of Bloomberg Opinion. Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, for good reason. But lately, they seem to have abandoned their effort to crack down on the most common and egregious tactic for disenfranchising voters — perhaps because they’re reluctant to give it up themselves.
ELECTIONS
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: Efforts to suppress voting are on the rise. Here’s how we got here. And here’s how we can stop them.

Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Last month marked the 58th anniversary of the March...
MILWAUKEE, WI
floridianpress.com

Castor: GOP Attempting ‘Blatant Voter Suppression Tactics’

As an effort to strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers voted in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill, formerly known as H.R.4, is a response to Supreme Court rulings in Arizona. One ruling “banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative caregiver,” which has been called “ballot harvesting” by lawmakers. The second ruling “threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.” In support of the Voting Act, Florida Rep. Kathy Castor (D) took to Twitter, sharing a news segment on the bill and praising the Voting Rights Act. Castor slammed “GOP Power Brokers” who are attempting to use “blatant voter suppression tactics” on the American people.
CONGRESS & COURTS

