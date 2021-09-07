CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Letter: Pessimistic

Quad-Cities Times
 9 days ago

This is from the book, "The End of All Evil" by Jeremy Locke:. "Culture teaches that the nature of the law and what it asks you to do are irrelevant. Culture teaches that obedience is propriety. Culture teaches that when law is created it becomes morality. Law is a weapon. It is used by evil to attack its prey. Whether in the name of duty to king, loyalty to state, or rule of law, law is the weapon used to extort and control. Culture upholds the nobility of law. Culture teaches that law is proper and good. It never questions who wrote the law; tyrant and brother are the same. Culture never questions whether or not the law is right. You are to obey no matter what it says. In this fashion, law is a powerful weapon to be used against you. All principalities create volumes of laws that take lifetimes to understand and armies of lawyers to manipulate."

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mysouthsidestand.com

Letter to the Editor

This weekend, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, alongside the Democratic Socialists of America, took our fight for housing justice to the New York State Fair, protesting the corporate-led attacks against the right to housing — brought to a recent head by the Supreme Court’s decision to end eviction moratoriums.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Blade

Editorial: Pardon the interruption

Violence interrupters shouldn’t be stirring up a whirlwind on social media or basically telling folks to shut up and mind their own business. Isaac Miles, one of the newly hired violence interrupters for the city, decided to do just that. The idea wasn’t a good one.
TOLEDO, OH
thechronicleonline.com

Letter: Letter to Sheriff Pixkey

Another “disappointed” letter to Sheriff Pixley. Please know, Sheriff, that many residents of Columbia County do not support the sentiments in your letter to Gov. Brown. None of us enjoy wearing masks. Most of us were hoping this awful virus was behind us. But now COVID-19 cases are once again raging throughout our country, our state, and our county, principally due to unvaccinated, unmasked individuals.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
salemreporter.com

Oregonians are pessimistic about solving climate change, survey finds

People sat in Oregon State Capitol State Park while the cherry trees were blooming on March 17, 2020. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) Oregonians are pessimistic about solving the worsening homelessness crisis and climate change, according to a recent statewide survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. Nearly three out of...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Morality
The Bronx Chronicle

Al’s Article

Twenty years have passed since the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center and I remember the day as if it were yesterday. The nation was touch, we were all New Yorkers that day, as we mourned the senseless loss of innocent lives. We learned a great lesson in the days and months that followed. We learned that there is evil in this world that is bent on the destruction of our American way of life. More important we learned that despite our differences we came together as a nation when our way of life was threatened. In my lifetime we were never more united than we were on 9-11. We watch in horror as our first responders rushed into burning buildings to help their fellow man, regardless of the race or religion. Nothing else mattered – people were in trouble. The following days and weeks saw an outpouring of patriotism I have never witnessed before nor since. People helping each other cope with devastating losses. People volunteering at the site of the devastation to sift through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors or remains so families could find closure; unfortunately, the intense heat left little to find. Blood banks were inundated with people donating blood, people donated money to help those affected by the tragedy, stores donated food and water for the workers and ordinary people volunteered to hand out the donations. Patriotism was evident by the massive display of American flags all over this country. “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” Dicken’s words ring so true. The two thousand nine hundred and ninety-six people who lost their lives brought us together as one nation united, not divided by political ideology, race, religion, or country of origin. Let that be their legacy, one that binds us together in love for one another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: The Texas Taliban

We shudder in horror when we watch men walk the streets fully armed as women flee for their lives, covering their faces and hiding in their homes. Neighbors are asked to spy on each other and report anyone who may be suspected of having committed a crime against the state. Children are schooled in a doctrine mandated by a small group of people who know what children need to learn and avoid any teaching that would interfere with their complete devotion to a way of life, ruled by the severe laws of a God who rules every aspect of their lives.
TEXAS STATE
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Congress exempt from Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden’s executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines among all federal workers does not apply to members of Congress, the federal court system or their staffers. Biden’s order Thursday mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among federal workers and contractors drops the option of regular testing and allows only some religious and disability exemptions. The order applies only to employees of the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches of government, the White House confirmed to Fox News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
newsbrig.com

Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday tweeted an all-caps rant opposing vaccine mandates. “NO VACCINE MANDATES,” his post simply read. McCarthy’s message didn’t mention a specific vaccine. However, it comes as Republicans fight President Joe Biden’s push to require most Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy