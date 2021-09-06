CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan’s outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year. The Tokyo District Court...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Former FIFA official has bribery life ban cut to 20 years

A Brazilian soccer official indicted by federal prosecutors in the United States in the FIFA bribery case has had his life ban from the sport cut to 20 years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed FIFA's case against Marco Polo del Nero “as to the findings on the merits” but ordered a reduced ban for taking bribes.
FIFA
mobileworldlive.com

US charges ex-Ericsson employee in bribery case

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) laid out charges against a former Ericsson account manager for his alleged role in a bribery scandal comprising conspiracy to commit money laundering and a violation of anti-corruption laws. In a statement, the DoJ accused ex-Ericsson Horn of Africa account manager Afework Bereket of...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Japan LDP’s Ishiba may back Kono in party leadership race – report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan’s ruling party, has firmed up his intention not to stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is considering supporting Taro Kono, a Japanese daily reported on Tuesday. The move could increase Kono’s chances of taking over from...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Birmingham Star

Relative Of Tajik President Avoids Prison Term In Stabbing Case

DUSHANBE -- A close relative of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been given a fine while some others received prison sentences over a stabbing incident that occurred in the Central Asian nation in May. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official at the Danghara district court in the southern Khatlon...
WORLD
eiu.com

LDP’s dominance in Japan to be diluted

Japan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.
POLITICS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Japan’s outgoing prime minister to attend Quad summit in US

TOKYO — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to travel to Washington next week to join three other leaders from the so-called Quad nations at an in-person summit of the grouping. The four nations — the United States, Japan, Australia and India — are promoting their “free and...
WORLD
Kenosha News.com

Malaysia's PM signs landmark pact with opposition lawmakers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Barely a month in office, Malaysia's new leader has won opposition support to shore up his fragile government in exchange for a slew of reforms as Parliament reopened Monday. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob signed an unprecedented cooperation pact in Parliament with the main opposition...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Bribery#Prison#Election Fraud#The Tokyo District Court#Chinese#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
neworleanssun.com

Five Men Receive Prison Terms In Deadly Kyrgyz Bride-Kidnapping Case

BISHKEK -- Five men have been handed prison terms in Kyrgyzstan for their role in a deadly bride-kidnapping case that sparked protests in the Central Asian nation in April over the widespread practice of abducting women for marriage. Aizada Kanatbekova was kidnapped by a group of men on April 5...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Sri Lankan prison minister resigns over prisoner threats

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan minister in charge of prisons submitted his resignation on Wednesday following a public outcry after he allegedly threatened to kill two ethnic minority prisoners. Lohan Ratwatte, state minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation, was accused of entering a prison in Anuradhapura north...
WORLD
casinonewsdaily.com

Under New Mayor, Yokohama Quits Japan Casino Race

Yokohama’s new mayor has delivered on his election promise to pull the city from Japan’s casino race that will see the central government issue up to three licenses for integrated resorts with gaming floors and other amenities. Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka was elected on August 22 beating off casino supporter Fumiko...
GAMBLING
sandiegouniontribune.com

Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week said Wednesday their clients were badly beaten during their arrest, with the most well-known of the prisoners suffering a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs. Six Palestinian prisoners,...
MIDDLE EAST
casinonewsdaily.com

Melco Folds Yokohama Casino Effort, Remains Committed to Japan

Hong Kong-based gaming and hospitality operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment has officially put an end to its effort to win the right to build an integrated casino resort in Yokohama. The company’s Chairman and CEO, Lawrence Ho, said Monday that they will close their office in the city, but will...
GAMBLING
dallassun.com

Pakistan SC slams Police for atrocities on journalists

Islamabad [ Pakistan] September 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday slammed Islamabad Police IG Qazi for atrocities on journalists and remarked that the shooting and torture of media persons show 'lawlessness'. The remarks came from Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin during the hearing of a suo moto case...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy