Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, And Jung Jin Young Confirmed To Star In New Drama

By L. Kim
Soompi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, and Jung Jin Young will be starring in the TVING drama “Beyond the Memory” (literal title)!. “Beyond the Memory” is based on an original work that revolves around future and virtual reality. It is about a man who lives in agony because he can’t forget his wife who died of cancer. One day, he receives a mail and chooses to reunite with her after abandoning his body. The drama will depict a world where one can live forever without death and make viewers wonder about the meaning of eternal life, death, memory and oblivion, happiness and unhappiness. It will be helmed by director Lee Joon Ik, who produced the movies “The Book of Fish,” “Anarchist from Colony,” and “The King and the Clown.”

