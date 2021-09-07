CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-pandemic outlook for palm oil industry remains bright — CPOPC

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The post-pandemic outlook for the palm oil industry in Malaysia remains bright, backed by balanced supply and demand as well as an expected recovery from labour shortages next year. Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) executive director Tan Sri Dr Yusof Basiron said palm oil...

