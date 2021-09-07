Watch: Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon, And Lee Won Geun Share Insight Into Their “One The Woman” Characters
SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman” released a new video of the actors explaining their roles!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars in dual roles as the corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.www.soompi.com
