CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Life of Leonard Bernstein

weta.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much do you really know about one of America's most treasured artists? There is a lot to explore in his early life in Massachusetts, his meteoric rise to fame in New York, and the unique characteristics we find all over his music.

weta.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Bernstein’s Wall’ Film Review: Leonard Bernstein Doc Manages to Be Both Revelatory and Enigmatic

Leonard Bernstein’s closeted sexuality provides a vaguely salacious hook for “Bernstein’s Wall,” a documentary about his life and achievements that devotes time to his liaisons with men before and during his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre. But with newly discovered archival footage, much of which Bernstein narrates himself, documentarian Douglas...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
TVLine

America's Got Talent Winner Revealed — Did the Right Act Win Season 16?

America welcomed a new winner on Wednesday, and they’re very talented. After nearly four full months of fierce competition — plus whatever the heck Sethward was — Season 16 of America’s Got Talent revealed its latest champion in a star-studded extravaganza of… you know, American talent. The two-hour event also featured performances by and appearances from Adele Dazeem Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Bishop Briggs, George Lopez, Rico Rodriguez, Olympians Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner, and AGT Season 9 winner Mat Franco. Heading into Wednesday’s finale, aerialist Aidan Bryant was the clear frontrunner, with nearly 25 percent of TVLine readers expecting him to walk...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Inside GMA star David Muir's breathtaking $7million lakeside home

David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September. But when the 47-year-old isn't working on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Only In New Jersey

One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In New Jersey

New Jersey is a state with a lengthy history, and much of it is positive and fascinating. The first virtually complete dinosaur skeleton discovered in North America was discovered here, for example, and the world’s first boardwalk was constructed here, too! Of course, New Jersey also has some very dark and sad events that happened […] The post One Of The Deadliest Accidents In U.S. History Happened Right Here In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Rayna Katz

PJ Bernstein Serves Up Classic Dishes and Family Togetherness

The Upper East Side deli is a family-run institution that thrives on homemade classics. As everyone learned during the pandemic (if they didn’t know it already), owning a restaurant is a super difficult endeavor, and many establishments don’t survive for a long time; especially in New York City. So what makes some places last for decades?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Screendaily

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’: Venice Review

Dirs. Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine. US. 2021.118 mins. The career and legacy of gravelly poet troubadour Leonard Cohen is explored through a deep dive into his most famous song, the much covered ’Hallelujah’. It’s an approach which shares common ground with the long running podcast ’Song Exploder’, in which musicians dissect a composition and reveal the process of their creation. However, in the absence of new interviews with Cohen – the singer died in 2016 at the age of 82 – the film relies on the insights of colleagues, friends and family, all of whom are fully paid-up members of the church of Leonard. This is filmmaking which echoes Cohen’s music style – it’s contemplative, searching and stripped back, but it can also be somewhat navel gazing, ponderous and very slow.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mtpr.org

Brendan Leonard is SEMI-RAD

Today's guest is Brendan Leonard, the man behind SEMI-RAD and other creative pursuits. I started following Brendan’s SEMI-RAD feed on Instagram several years ago. It has a playful sensibility and an uncanny knack for making you consider the ordinary or obvious from a different perspective. Brendan is also the author of several books, including my personal favorite "Bears Don't Care About Your Problems."
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Dr. Leonard Umanoff of LuxDen: “Have a vision”

Have a vision. Comprehensive treatment. You will not know when you have reached your goal if you don’t have one. As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Leonard Umanoff.
EDUCATION
laduenews.com

An Evening with Leonard Slatkin

Https://www.chambermusicstl.org/concerts/an-evening-with-leonard-slatkin/. The Grammy Award-winning, Conductor Laureate and former Music Director for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will discuss the release of his third book, “Classical Crossroads: The Path Forward for Music in the 21st Century” with CEO and General Manager at Classic 107.3, John Clare. Guests will enjoy a live performance by Leonard Slatkin of Anderson - The Typewriter (arr. C. Woehr), a pre-recorded performance of Ives "Variations on America" (arr. McCall) and a live string quartet performance by Chamber Music Society of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy