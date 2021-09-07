AMP Ltd (AMP)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.84%. Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the IT, Gold and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX... Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200...

investing.com

4 Top GARP Stocks to Buy Today

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) is an investment strategy that blends growth and value investing methodologies. Given the uncertainties surrounding the pace of economic recovery because of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the stock market is expected to be turbulent. So, we think investors looking to dodge short-term market fluctuations could consider these GARP stocks: Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO). Read ahead to learn more.The growth at a reasonable price (GARP) strategy aims to deliver ideal investment bets by combining the best features of value and growth investing methodologies. GARP investors seek to gain from stocks that are valued below the market, or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have promising growth expectations in terms of cash flow, revenue, EPS, and other metrics.
investing.com

Worley Ltd (WOR)

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Thursday, as losses in banks and technology stocks offset advances made by heavyweight miners on the back of higher commodity... * Gold stocks rise more than 3%, biggest gainers on ASX* Australian cenbank holds rates for 5th straight meeting* NZ rises...
investing.com

Calix Ltd (CXL)

MELBOURNE, May 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with minerals technology company Calix Ltd CXL.AX to explore lithium salts... May 11 (Reuters) - Calix Ltd CXL.AX :* CO, PILBARA EXECUTE MOU FOR JV DEMONSTRATION PROJECT TO DEVELOP "MIDSTREAM" LITHIUM CHEMICALS REFINERY*...
investing.com

Rex Minerals Ltd (RXM)

April 16 (Reuters) - Rex Minerals Ltd RXM.AX :* RECEIVED BINDING COMMITMENTS TO RAISE A$9.5 MILLION VIA A PLACEMENT AT A$0.24 PER SHARE. March 23 (Reuters) - Rex Minerals Ltd RXM.AX :* HOG RANCH GOLD RESOURCE INCREASES TO 2.2MOZS. Feb 25 (Reuters) - Rex Minerals Ltd RXM.AX :* HALF YEAR...
investing.com

Brambles Ltd (BXB)

April 22 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd BXB.AX :* BRAMBLES LTD - FY21 THIRD-QUARTER TRADING UPDATE-BXB.AX* BRAMBLES LTD - ON TRACK TO DELIVER FY21 SALES, EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW... April 16 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd BXB.AX :* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN KEGSTAR AND MICROSTAR. ByReuters-15 Feb 2021. Feb 16 (Reuters)...
investing.com

Mayur Resources Ltd (MRL)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mayur Resources Ltd MRL.AX :* MAYUR RESOURCES LTD - SUCCESSFULLY LISTED COPPER AND GOLD ASSETS IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ON TSX-VENTURE EXCHANGE IN CANADA. Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mayur Resources Ltd MRL.AX :* LODGED MINING LEASE APPLICATION FOR ITS OROKOLO BAY PROJECT IN GULF PROVINCE. Sept...
investing.com

Esken Ltd (ESKN)

NMCN confirms £24mln rescue by former Stobart boss. NMCN PLC (LON:NMCN) the struggling construction group has confirmed it is raising £24mln through a deeply discounted share issue and loans. Svella, a group led by former Stobart... Stobart Air-owner to raise £120m from airport stake sale to Carlyle. BySky News-14 Jun...
investing.com

FarmaForce Ltd (FFC)

April 8 (Reuters) - Farmaforce Ltd FFC.AX :* FARMAFORCE LTD - MOBILISED A VIRTUAL SALESFORCE TO CONTINUE OPTIMUM BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 PERIOD. March 10 (Reuters) - Farmaforce Ltd FFC.AX :* FOR H2, ANTICIPATING AGGRESSIVE REVENUE INCREASE OF 45.5% VERSUS 2H FY19* FY20 REVENUE OUTLOOK IS PROJECTED TO COME IN AT A GROWTH...
investing.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Mercadolibre

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Robert Ford maintained a Buy rating on Mercadolibre on Tuesday, setting a price target of $2500, which is approximately 34.67% above the present share price of $1856.34. Ford expects Mercadolibre to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the third quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Mastermyne Group Ltd (MYE)

March 19 (Reuters) - Mastermyne Group Ltd MYE.AX :* MASTERMYNE EXTENDS AQUILA DEVELOPMENT AND OUTBYE CONTRACT-MYE.AX* ITS DEVELOPMENT AND OUTBYE SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ANGLO... March 18 (Reuters) - Mastermyne Group Ltd MYE.AX :* MASTERMYNE MORANBAH NORTH PROJECT UPDATE* TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO COMMERCIAL IMPACT TO CO AND THIS IS NOT EXPECTED TO...
investing.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas lower after running into problems at Beetaloo. The biggest faller today is Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG), which is 15% lighter at 5.15p after providing an update on its 2021 work programme. Activity has focussed on the... Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO, LON:FOG) told...
investing.com

2 Under the Radar Semiconductor Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The skyrocketing demand for semiconductors and efforts by governments worldwide and private enterprises to eliminate the global chip shortage are expected to bolster the semiconductor industry's growth. Given this backdrop, under the radar semiconductor stocks Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are expected to be valuable additions to one’s watchlist. Read on.The surging demand for semiconductor chips from the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) industries created a global chip shortage when semiconductor foundries were forced to close for some time last year due to pandemic-led restrictions. Governments and private businesses worldwide have of late been investing heavily to boost global chip production to support digital transformation and reach carbon neutrality.
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.26%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Food Producers , Fixed Line Telecommunications and Software & Computer Services sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 lost 0.26% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest...
investing.com

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Make News, But Rising Crude Could Drag Market

Oil futures are up 1% this morning ahead of the crude oil inventories report. While the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index was nearly double forecast. However, the news failed to move markets. It’s hard to get Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to move 1% but its announcement that it’s hiking its quarterly dividend...
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down as Macanese Casino Operators Face Tighter Regulations

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Thursday morning, with investors digesting data from Japan and Australia. Tighter regulations for Macau's casino operators also triggered a global selloff. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged down 0.14% by 9:47 PM ET (1:47 AM GMT). Japanese trade data released earlier in the...
investing.com

African Gold Ltd (A1G)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - African Gold Ltd A1G.AX :* AFRICAN GOLD TO ACQUIRE HIGH GRADE BROWNFIELDS GOLD PROJECT* ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 80% OF KOUROUFABA GOLD* AS... June 15 (Reuters) - African Gold Ltd A1G.AX :* COY HAS BEEN UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF POTENTIAL...
investing.com

AKITA Drilling Ltd A (AKTa)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - AKITA Drilling Ltd AKTa.TO :* AKITA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND EXTENSION OF COVENANT RELIEF PERIOD* AKITA DRILLING LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21. Aug 4 (Reuters) - AKITA Drilling Ltd AKTa.TO :* AKITA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.13* QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.05* TOTAL ACTIVE RIG COUNT IN U.S....
investing.com

Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN)

March 17 (Reuters) - Paladin Energy Ltd PDN.AX :* TO RAISE A$218.7 MILLION* NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT A$0.37 PER SHARE* PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY RAISE TO BE APPLIED TO FULL... Feb 26 (Reuters) - Paladin Energy Ltd PDN.AX :* HALF YEAR NET LOSS AFTER TAX USD -19.19 MILLION VERSUS USD -19.44 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO* FULL YEAR CASH EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE...
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
