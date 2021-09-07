Plastic-Free Packaging Market Trends 2021-2027 with Industry Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast by 2027| Rawlings, WestRock, EnviGreen, Orora Group, Zumbiel Packaging, Beatson Clark,

Artificial intelligence(AI) is the creation of intelligent systems that can perform tasks without human interventions and instructions. It is the constellation of different technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, perception and reasoning. These systems use computer algorithms, and huge amount of data to provide a response to a request. AI is being adopted in healthcare using algorithm and software for the analysis of medical data with a view to predict diseases and provide proper medication. It will lead to personalization and optimization leading to improved outcomes for both patients and healthcare systems. A basic AI computer used today in clinical practices can be used for alerts and reminder, diagnostic, therapy planning, Information retrieval and image interpretation. However, glitches in communication and technical infrastructure are amongst the barriers to the growth of AI in health care.

