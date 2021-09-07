Prepaid Card Market 2021, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Product Overview With COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2027

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is accounted for $476.78 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $55,061.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 69.5% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive and residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of switching to this technology and reduced hydrogen refilling stations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expanding the take-up of novel techniques for the decrease in fuel costs among the fuel makers is providing ample growth opportunities for the market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO