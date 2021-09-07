CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contact Management Software Market 2021 Key Companies Profile, Technology, Application, Type, and Forecast 2028

The Contact Management Software Market accounted for US$ XX Million/Billion in the year 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2020 – 2028, to account for US$ XX Million/Billion in the year 2028. Global Contact Management Software Market is segmented by region...

Ai In Financial Asset Management Market projected to see huge profits during the forecast period

In recent years, financial institutions are adopting the artificial intelligence (AI) technology for managing their financial assets and reducing operating cost, thereby increasing the revenue. Several fintech companies and banks are rapidly deploying voice assistants and chatbots to manage customer interactions and resolve issues (queries) with minimal human involvement. Machine learning, computer vision, and speech recognition technologies are in demand and major number of acquisitions in the recent years were associated with these technologies, and the same technologies will dominate the investment patterns in the coming years.
Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market 2021 – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, New Opportunity, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2027

The portable interactive whiteboard is a large interactive display which connects to a computer. These are movable and lightweight interactive whiteboards. This system allows computer images to be displayed onto a board with the help of digital projector. They are used for delivering the content in training rooms, classrooms, broadcasting studios, and others.
Global Road Marking Materials Market Leading Companies, Growth and Opportunities Development, Strong Application Scope Status, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Future Demand Analysis Report 2021-2027

Road marking materials are used on pathways and roadways to convey guidance & information to pedestrians & drivers. These materials provide visible signs on street, curbs, motorways, parking areas, and airfields. They are categorized into two types such as paint based markings and performance based marking. The increase in spending on new infrastructure & roadway projects across developing countries which expected to fuel the global road marking materials market growth.
Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Relevant Trend, Top Companies Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Growth Rate Report & Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market was valued at USD 73.82 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 178.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 15.21%. Point-of- sale is a type of hardware system which used to handle the card payments at retail locations. Point-o-sale software manages the transaction during the sale of product or service. Rise in concentration of businesses and growing customer frequency which significantly grow the market growth over the forecast period.
Internet Of Everything (Ioe) Market growth to spur with increasing innovations and inventions

The Internet of Everything (IoE) brings people, process, data and things together to form a networked connection which is more beneficial. The market is still in its nascent stage. The Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market offers operational efficiency and enables better decision making. Increase in internet usage drives the IoE market growth. A strong demand across several entities – high-speed processors, internet security and high network speed equipment sustains demand for IoE.
Manufacturing Execution System (Mes) And Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (Emi) Market size estimated to grow substantially during forecast timeline

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) is a software used for pooling manufacturing-related data from different sources for analysing, reporting, and summarising. The software solution analyses a company’s overall operational performance using simple yet powerful data analysis, reporting and visualisation tools. Production costs, process capability, equipment downtime, energy, quality, variance data and other key performance indicators can be collected, aggregated, contextualised and displayed. Real-time plant status visibility is through dashboards, trending and data analysis, downtime and efficiency management, statistical process analysis and control.
Cryptocurrency And Blockchain Technology Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2030

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that utilizes cryptography techniques to make the transactions secure and to limit the creation of additional units of currency. Cryptocurrency is decentralized and there is no third-party/central body/governing body involved in producing new currency, verifying transactions, and protecting the currency supply. The blockchain acts as a ledger that shows the transaction activities between the peers. Cryptocurrency opts as a future revenue stream in the digital finance world. Furthermore, cryptocurrency is not bound by any rules or regulations of any specific government or exchange rates, interest rates, and country to country transaction fee, which makes international transactions faster. The prime drivers of the cryptocurrency market include proper security, authentication and ease of transactions. The Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology allows the users to send exactly what they want without involvement of third party. Globally, more than 70% of the mobile phone users prefer transactions over their phones, which is one of the major drivers for the cryptocurrency market growth.
Global Truck Racks Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Revenue, Technology, Industry Segments, Regional Segmentation, Key Competitors & 2021-2027

The report contains a thorough study of the Global Truck Racks Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Global Truck Racks Market. This report is based on result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools. These tools aid the researchers to collect authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the Global Truck Racks Market has also been portrayed in the report, offering an opportunity to the market players to gauge their performance.
Latest Research on Global Automotive Fastener Market Analysis 2021| Key Drivers, Company Insights, Scope, Growth Rate & Demand Forecast till 2027

Automotive Fastener is defined as mechanical device used in vehicles to affix or join two or more parts together. It helps to avoid leakage, wobbling & enables transmission of load from body part to another. Automotive fasteners create non-permanent joints. These are also available in various colors, shapes in order to meet the needs of users. The rise in production & sales of automobiles is expected to accelerate the growth of global automotive fastener market.
Methanol Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

Methanol is one of the basic chemicals which is prepared utilizing various feedstocks including shale gas, crude oil, and coal. It is utilized in various applications with major end-use focused around fuel blending and chemicals manufacturing. Dynamic feedstock market and changing geopolitical scenarios are changing the market pattern and guiding organizations to be more agile and innovative to combat the changing terms.
Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market Growth Rate & Demand, Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players, Trends and Growth Rate Report & Analysis by Forecast 2021-2027

The inflight entertainment system enhances the passenger’s travel experience & makes them feel safe & comfortable during air travel. From the past few years, airline operators started to provide inflight entertainment systems which permit passengers to use the mobile phone & the video stream on personal devices with the help of inflight WI-FI facility.
Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Top Manufacturers Size, Share, Overview, Company Insights, Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, Regional Report & Analysis 2021-2027

Specialty fuel additives are defined as chemical compounds which are formulated to improve both quality & efficiency of fuels. Various specialty fuel additives like antifreeze treatment chemicals, fuel antioxidants, and cold flow additives are most commonly used across end use industries. Key operating players in the specialty fuel additives market are focusing on producing products which are formulated to protect & improve fuel quality in storage systems, during distribution and in transports.
Global Spiral Membranes Market Will Create Highest Returns by 2027 along with COVID-19 Analysis

The spiral membranes are referred as the tightly filter media where permeable membrane is wrapped around a center core in spiral fashion. The permeable membrane is sealed at edges of the module and is gapped with spacer material which allows flow of liquid that is to be filtered. These membranes find their uses in parallel and series. Also, they are used to accomplish desired separation concentration levels.
Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Key Challenges, Demand Growth, Opportunity, Covid19 Impact Analysis Report, Top Overview & Forecast 2021-2027

A new report by Qualiket Research with the title Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2021 by Key Countries, Companies, Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market contains a detailed study of market size, market share, and market dynamics which are covered in this report. The report is an illustrative sample demonstrating Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market trends, product category type, and market status. The report will help you understand the various applications of the usage & features of the product. It comprises the present & past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development during the assessment period.
Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Questetra, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Workflow, Document-Oriented, Business-Oriented & Facing EAI], Applications [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes), Big Companies, Group Enterprise & Other] & Key Players Such as Colosa, Kofax, Adeptia, Genpact, SAP SE, CSC, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software, Integrify, Oracle, Appian Barium, Metasonic, Questetra, BP Logix, Lexmark International, Red Hat, Micropact, Cognizant Tech Solutions, NorthgateArinso, Pegasystems, Adaptive Planning, IBM, Knowesia, Capgemini, OpenText, BizFlow, Adobe Systems, Accenture & E-Builder etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Ticketing Systems Market growth to spur with increasing innovations and inventions

The report titled “Ticketing Systems Market” offers a primary overview of the Ticketing Systems industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Ticketing Systems market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Ticketing Systems industry.
Commercial Refrigeration Market growth graph to witness upward trajectory during 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Trends Market Research, titled, “Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026,” the commercial refrigeration market size was valued at $27,110.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $37,410.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Global OTT Services Market Research Insights, New Technology, Development Countries & Top Overview Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global OTT Services Market was valued at USD 29.23 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 87.70 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.8%. OTT services are commonly called as Over the Top services which offers film and television content through high speed internet connection instead of satellite or cable provider. OTT services helps in easy access to high fidelity network and serves buffer free experience to the customer. These are paid services, in which user have to pay particular amount to start this services. Netflix, and Amazon Prime are the examples of OTT services.
