Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

ADDitude

Official Rules: Online Times Alive Sweepstakes September 2021

Sponsor: The Online Times Alive Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by ADDitude @ WebMD, 395 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY. 10014 (“Sponsor”). Sweepstakes Entry Period: The Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on 9/4/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/30/21 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Eligibility: Sweepstakes...
Okie Express Text and Win Giveaway Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES (KWTV) 1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.news9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.
Ruling raises the stakes on water rules

Water flows in one direction. It goes downhill, taking the path of least resistance. Regulations follow the same principle. Just find a sympathetic judge and an administration that sees the world as you do. The next thing you know, the old regulations are tossed out and you’re in business. It’s...
San Diego Judge Rules U.S. Border Officials Unlawfully Turned Away Asylum Seekers

In a ruling Thursday afternoon, San Diego Judge Cynthia Bashant found U.S. border officials were unlawfully turning away asylum seekers from ports of entry. “What what was going on is that the department was turning back these asylum seekers and saying, ‘Look we're at capacity, you're going to have to go back to Mexico and come back at another time,'" San Diego legal analyst Dan Eaton said.
IG: Top Justice official broke rules by letting job seekers use feds’ computer

The Justice Department inspector general on Wednesday said that a senior official violated the agency’s rules by letting prospective employees use a government computer to complete part of their job applications. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said investigators were able to substantiate a claim that a top official in the...
DOJ files emergency order to block Texas abortion ban

The Department of Justice filed an emergency order late Tuesday, asking for a temporary halt to the new Texas law that bans abortions past six weeks. The department said in its filing that the new law, also known as S.B. 8, prevents “women from exercising their constitutional rights.”. “The United...
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
