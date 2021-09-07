CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – character Shiki Tohno gameplay

By Elias
nintendoeverything.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video has rolled out from Project Lumina, this time focusing on character Shiki Tohno. Check out an overview of the upcoming 2D Fighter, as well as the video as rounded up by Gematsu, after the break:. Key Features. All-New Stories, Visuals, and Characters. Explore an all-new Melty Blood...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sony Patent Will Change Video Game Violence Forever

Violence in video games has long been a subject of much debate. From the heightened supernatural Fatalities in the "Mortal Kombat" series to the more grounded and harrowing deaths seen in the "Last of Us" series (per USgamer), gaming fans and critics alike have been split on depictions of death and destruction in digital form. Some have found the violence in video games a reason to pause, while others have taken comfort and enjoyment in the fact that video games are still relatively removed from reality. However, a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment might change all of that.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Star Wars: Hunters leak shows first images

It’s been quite some time since we last heard about Star Wars: Hunters, but the game is now back in the news thanks to a new leak. Star Wars: Hunters was announced during a Nintendo Direct this past February. It’s being made by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games. Little was said...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

10 Minutes of Blastoise Gameplay

On September 1st, the Kanto region water starter, Blastoise, got added into Pokmon Unite as a Defender class. Blastoise has an array of abilities to keep enemies at bay using its surf, hydro pump, and rapid spin moves. So check out this gameplay of Blastoise in a Pokemon Unite standard match.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Midnight Suns Gameplay Revealed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns recently got its official reveal trailer, and now we have even more information on what gameplay is going to look like when players get their hands on the game. Firaxis, the game’s developer, has previously worked on the king of top-down strategy: X-Com, so it should be no surprise that Midnight Suns will take a similar approach to combat, though there are some major differences to cover. First and foremost, the heroes will use a deck of cards to draw and use their attacks. These cards will have dozens of different effects, from straight-forward attacks to team buffing abilities, and players will be able to build and modify their decks for each individual playable character, which Firaxis explains will help to differentiate the heroes and highlight their unique strengths and weaknesses.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumina#Gameplay#A 1 Pictures#Iconic Battle Systems#Aerial Combos Shields#Magic Circuits
nintendoeverything.com

Stranded Deep Switch gameplay

Gameplay footage is now available for the just-released Switch version of Stranded Deep. As previously mentioned, the survival title saw a surprise launch on Nintendo’s console yesterday. Here’s some additional information about the game:. Experience terrifying encounters both above and below an endless environment with a different experience each time...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse gameplay

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse, an 8-bit platform adventure, has received the gameplay. Eastasiasoft and Galope brought the game to Switch this week. Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva as she calls upon her 4 unique companions in a desperate struggle against the Cyclops Lord! After Ravva’s mother is suddenly stripped of her summoning powers and inflicted with a terrible curse, Ravva is faced with the perilous task of saving her and restoring peace to their homeland. Traverse dark forests, desolate wastelands and spooky castle halls, using the talents of your unusual minions to cast elemental spells and clear away obstacles. Merciless enemies under the Cyclops Lord’s command will try to stop little Ravva at every turn, but with enough wit and determination, she will prevail!
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Daily news (September 6, Round 4) – Melty Blood: Type Lumina / Spellbreak

Today’s Daily news: gameplay video for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, but also…. Here’s some footage for Melty Blood: Type Lumina:. Ciel: Fighting style A well-balanced fighter with many different skills for different situations and opponents, able to move freely across the stage with a huge variety of attacks. Melty Blood:...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 gameplay shows off more Specialist characters and abilities

One of the main staples of the Battlefield franchise is the class system, and although the series has gone through several reworks, it’s the upcoming next entry that will change things up much more. Classes are still here, but Specialist characters are as well now, and EA has just released some more gameplay showing off their abilities and personal details.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dexerto.com

What is Hearthstone Mercenaries mode? Release date, characters, gameplay

Hearthstone’s new Mercenaries event is set to rewrite how the game is played, but what exactly is it, and when is the release date?. As The Tavern continues to grow ever more popular, Blizzard has introduced Hearthstone Mercenaries, an event that will alter the very fabric of how the game is played.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

In Sound Mind gameplay trailer

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff are back with a new gameplay trailer for In Sound Mind, their first-person psychological horror experience that was announced for Switch back in February. The video walks players through many of the puzzles and environments they’ll encounter as they dive into the psyches of varied individuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Capcom is Releasing Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Box Sets for $55

Capcom has announced that it will sell a collection of three Biohazard Episode Selection box sets including the mainline Resident Evil games for the PlayStation 4, as part of the series’ 25th anniversary. Each box will cost ¥5,990, or approximately $55, and will release in Japan on November 25, 2021. Furthermore, the third box set includes 13 postcards featuring the cover art of past games. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Apsulov: End of Gods gameplay

We now have gameplay from the Switch version of Apsulov: End of Gods, Digerati and Angry Demon Studio’s future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure title. Learn more about the game with the following overview:. Apsulov: End of Gods is a future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure unlike any other. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt: All Blood Resonances & best types

As players descend on the streets of Prague in Vampire: The Masquerade’s battle royale, Bloodhunt, they’ll have to get used to the game’s Blood Resonances to create the best character. Taking your first steps in Vampire: The Masquerade‘s battle royale, Bloodhunt, is no easy feat. You’ll need to be able...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition detailed

Alongside it’s standard release, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set will have a couple of additional versions on the eShop with a Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition. Both will come with extra digital items. Here’s the full rundown on both:. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition, a Metroidvania/point-and-click adventure hybrid. The title just made it to Switch this week. Being a student of mystical arts is hard work, doubly so if you are Belle MacFae – a freshman student at Hagmore School of Magic. The teachers and the staff are mean, her friends are few, and her grades suck. Worst of all – Belle has a tendency to be at exactly the wrong place at exactly the worst of times. Like tonight, for example, when she stayed up late to practice her fire magic, but instead got framed for upsetting an ancient ritual. And what better way is there to punish an unlucky first-year student, than to charge her with an impossible task on the worst night of the year? Re-create the Walpurgisnacht Brew, or be expelled, and with all manner of spooks taking over the school, expulsion is starting to sound better by the minute.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pippu: Bauble Quest gameplay

Last week, Chequered Ink put Pippu: Bauble Quest on Switch, and we now have gameplay a few days later. The platforming adventure came to the system last Friday. Check out some information about Pippu: Bauble Quest with the following overview:. Pippu is a heroic little creature from the world of...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Button City

Button City is a colorful low poly narrative adventure game about friendship and community. Enter a pastel diorama world inspired by 90’s nostalgia and filled with cute characters to befriend. As Fenn, the new fox in town, you’ll explore your new community and make new friends in the process, but what is the core gameplay of such an easy-going and colorful experience?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Forspoken’s Gameplay Trailer Introduces New Lead Character Frey

Forspoken’s Newest Trailer Showcased Gameplay and Introduced New Protagonist Frey. Forspoken devs have just revealed a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title. Luminous Productions and Square Enix showcased the preview during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, showing off a little more of what the game will look like. The game will be officially launched in spring of 2022 and will be available for PC and PS5 players at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Residual launch trailer

Following a previous delay, Residual lands on Switch today. Apogee and OrangePixel have come out with a new video to celebrate the launch. Learn more about Residual with the following overview:. Residual… a new breed of survival platformer from OrangePixel and legendary indie publisher Apogee Entertainment. In a forgotten galaxy...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy