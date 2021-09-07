CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota to spend over $13.5 billion on EV batteries by 2030

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects investments for development of its battery supply system and research and development to be about 1.5 trillion yen ($13.65 billion) by 2030. ($1 = 109.8500 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

