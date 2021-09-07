CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc on Tuesday said second-quarter sales surged 50% as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK boosted demand for formal clothes. Retail sales during the 16-week period to Aug. 14 jumped 30% from the comparable period in crisis-hit 2020, but was still...

