Djokovic extends Slam bid; 1st time no US players in Open QF

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — For 1 1/2 sets, including one particularly compelling and competitive 24-point game, Novak Djokovic's fourth-round opponent at the U.S. Open — Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles — gave him fits amid a raucous atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That let Djokovic, above all,...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Fox News

Djokovic tops Berrettini in Open QF to close in on true Slam

Never fazed, rarely flummoxed, Novak Djokovic is so collected in best-of-five-set matches even when falling behind, as he has done repeatedly at the U.S. Open. No opponent, or the prospect of what's at stake, has been too much to handle. Not yet, anyway. And now he's two wins away from the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, along with a men's-record 21st major championship overall.
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Tennis-Djokovic denied as stars are born on New York stage

(Reuters) – The coronation of new champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev left tennis fans salivating at the prospect of what is to come as the curtain dropped on Grand Slam tennis for another year at the end of the U.S. Open on Sunday. The fans were back at Billie...
TENNIS
newsradioklbj.com

Daniil Medvedev defeats Novak Djokovic to win the U.S. Open

25-year-old Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 to claim his first carer Grand Slam title. Medvedev, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had won 12 times previously on the ATP Tour but had never before won a major until Sunday’s match. Djokovic was just...
TENNIS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

US Open Glance: Djokovic's true Slam bid stopped by Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — A LOOK AT SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic was stopped by Daniil Medvedev in his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969. Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his first major title. Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon titles. A victory Sunday would have made him the first man since Rod Laver to win all four in the same year. Instead, Djokovic remained tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles, most among men's players. The top-ranked Serbian also fell to 3-6 in U.S. Open finals. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968, and he has played in all four U.S. Open men's finals over the last 25 years between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev had lost both his previous major finals, falling to Nadal in five sets in 2019 in Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS
740thefan.com

Tennis – Djokovic still on course to make history, says Armenulic

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic will swiftly overcome the disappointment of failing to win a calendar Grand Slam and a record-breaking 21st major at the U.S. Open, former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic told Reuters on Monday. Djokovic suffered a crushing straight-sets loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev but Armenulic,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I was running out of fuel'

It took a nuanced dream, a smoothed out enterprise, a small scribble on a work of art to 'convince' the public to be, for once, on Novak Djokovic's side. The Serbian finds himself with a trembling limb at the moment of the last stroke of the brush and his amazing 2021 does not reach perfection.
TENNIS
blackchronicle.com

US Open 2021 – Novak Djokovic falls short of history but soaks in the love

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic covered his face with a towel, but he couldn’t hide his sobs from his courtside chair in Arthur Ashe Stadium. As he desperately tried to conceal his eyes from sight, he inadvertently exposed more of his face and his emotions were on full display for all to see.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Popculture

Met Gala: Megan Rapinoe Sends a Clear Message Upon Arrival

Megan Rapinoe made a big statement when she attended the Met Gala Monday night. The 36-year-old soccer star was seen wearing a red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a blue blouse with white stars. She also was holding a purse that had the words "In Gay We Trust" written over it.
SOCCER
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

