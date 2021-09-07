South Korea monitoring the North over military parade signs

South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile Wednesday, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology and raising the prospect of a regional arms race. The test, supervised by President Moon Jae-in, came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South's military -- prompting Washington to brand Pyongyang's action a provocative "threat" to Asian neighbors. South Korea's test is a strategic advance for Seoul. It has been strengthening its military capabilities to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "It's extraordinary timing that you have not one but two Koreas testing ballistic missiles on the same day," Yonsei University professor John Delury told AFP.

MILITARY ・ 7 HOURS AGO