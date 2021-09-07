Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge fast charging support for Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new Xiaomi 11T series at its global launch event next week. Reports so far have it we’ll get to see two new affordable flagships — the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T — that will serve as direct successors to the last year’s Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T. While rumors have long been hinting at the Pro model supporting 120W fast charging, we now have an official confirmation from the company itself.www.xda-developers.com
