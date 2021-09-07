Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge fast charging support for Xiaomi 11T Pro

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.

