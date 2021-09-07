New Hope-Solebury School District welcomes new administrators

The New Hope-Solebury School District has announced the appointment of four new administrators, including Supervisor of Student Services Ms. Colleen Bell, Upper Elementary School Principal Mr. Jesse Brosious, Director of Food Service Mrs. Katie Gioia DeVito, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rose Minniti. “We are delighted to welcome these new members of our team, and we are confident in the energy and enthusiasm they will bring to their new positions. Each of them will provide critical support for our District’s initiatives,” commented Dr. Charles Lentz, Superintendent of Schools. Ms. Gioia DeVito joined the administrative team in June of 2021 following the retirement of her predecessor, Mrs. Kim Keller. Ms. Bell, Mr. Brosious, and Dr. Minniti will assume their positions at the start of the school year.