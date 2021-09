Lumberton, N.C. — The FBI is continuing to look for information in the 2017 disappearance of Abby Patterson from Lumberton. Patterson went missing when she was 20, on Sept. 5, 2017, around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say she left her home on East Ninth Street in Lumberton and was seen getting into a brown Buick.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO