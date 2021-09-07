Jay Cutler Tried To Make Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari 'Jealous' With Jana Kramer Date, Report Claims
Jay Cutler has gone on one date with Jana Kramer, according to a report, after the singer recently revealed that she's "entertaining" dating again. Cutler, 38, and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, 34, are back in the dating scene, more than a year after announcing their split and filing for divorce in April 2020. It was recently reported that the "Laguna Beach" alum has moved on with Chase Rice, 35, and that she has been seeing the country singer for weeks now.www.ibtimes.com
