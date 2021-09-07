Jay Cutler Tried To Make Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari 'Jealous' With Jana Kramer Date, Report Claims

There’s a hot new couple in Nashville! Kristin Cavallari has been quietly dating country singer, Chase Rice, for the past two months, HollywoodLife can confirm. Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life. The former reality star is now dating Chase Rice, a country singer who was also previously the runner-up on season 21 of Survivor. HollywoodLife can confirm the news of this new relationship, which was first reported by TMZ. Kristin and Chase, who both live in Nashville, were reportedly set up by a mutual friend, according to TMZ’s report. “Kristin and Chase are dating,” our source confirmed. “It’s only been about two months. It’s very new still.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO