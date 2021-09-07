CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bayfield, southeastern Douglas, northwestern Iron, northern Washburn, southwestern Ashland and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 215 AM CDT At 147 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Madeline Island, to near Drummond, to near Minong, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Sanborn around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Marengo, Seeley, Cable and Mellen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

